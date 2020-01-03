New Delhi: After addressing a pro-CAA rally in Jodhpur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met Pakistani refugees. While speaking to Shah, the refugees expressed gratitude towards the Narendra Modi-led government for bringing in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which has triggered massive protests across the country.

They also presented a memento to the Home Minister. The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Rajasthan: Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Pakistani refugees, in Jodhpur earlier today. pic.twitter.com/spixlpQXbx — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, Shah, while addressing a pro-CAA rally in Jodhpur, had said that the government will not move back even an inch on the issue of the contentious law. Upping the ante against the Congress party for ‘spreading misinformation over the CAA’, Shah said,”Even if all these parties come together, the BJP will not move back even an inch on this issue of Citizenship Amendment Act. You can spread as much misinformation as you want.”

He also took potshots at Rahul Gandhi for leading anti-CAA protest rallies in the national capital and Assam. He asked Rahul to read the Citizenship law and come to him for open debate on the topic. “Rahul Baba has read the law, so now come to discuss the law anywhere with me. If you have not read it, I translate it in Italian language and send it to you, read it,” he had asserted.