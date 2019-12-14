New Delhi: The administration has relaxed the curfew from 9 am to 4 pm in Assam’s Guwahati. Notably, the indefinite curfew has been put in place in several parts of Assam as a precautionary measure in wake of the violent protests against the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

As per the reports, no violence was reported in Guwahati, the epicentre of protests, last night. However, the internet services remain suspended to prevent “misuse” of social media which could disturb peace and tranquility.

Notably, Northeastern states have been witnessing violent protests ever since the parliament has cleared the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Earlier on Thursday two persons were killed in police firing and thousands descended on streets defying curfew as Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed his government was committed to safeguarding their rights.

As per the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution will be given Indian citizenship.

Yesterday, the outrage against the contentious Act spread to Delhi and other parts of the country, In the national capital, violent protests took place at the Jamia Millia Islamia University. The protest at the varsity turned into a battlefield after protesting students were stopped and baton charged by the Police.

West Bengal also witnessed similar agitation at several places, bring the city to a standstill. Angry protesters also set the Beldanga railway station complex on fire and thrashed railway security personnel deputed there.

Protest were also held in parts of Uttar Pradesh, where numbers of Aligarh Muslim University students and faculty organised separate marches. They handed over two memorandums to authorities, in which they demanded immediate withdrawal of the amendments made to the Act.

Violence also broke out in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district after which a mob vandalised Beldanga railway station and torched an official’s cabin. The protesters also ransacked the ticket counter before setting it on fire. They also blockaded the track, disrupting train movement between Lalgola and Krishnanagar.

While Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar appealed for peace and asked people to believe in the rule of law, the BJP, on the other hand, blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accused her of spreading lawlessness through her statements opposing the Citizenship Act.