New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, ahead of his rally in Assam’s Guwahati on Sunday, likened the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed NRC to the Modi government’s demonetisation move in 2016.

“This sham (Citizenship Amended Act and NRC) is notebandi (noteban) number 2”, the Wayanad MP said, claiming that the CAA will be more disastrous than that (demonetisation) move. “Poor people will be the worst hit as they will be asked to prove their citizenship”, the Congress leader reiterated.

The Congress leader also hit back at BJP, which accused him of lying about the detention centres in Assam. “You saw my tweet? I shared Narendra Modi’s speech where he is saying there are no detention centres in India and in the same video, there are visuals of a detention centre. You decide who is lying,” Gandhi told reporters.

Earlier on Thursday, the BJP had attacked the Congress leader for his liar jibe at the Prime Minister, dubbing him as “joothon ka sardar” (master of lies). “Rahul Gandhi is Joothon ka Sardar. The three detention centres were set up in Assam by his party which was in power both at the Centre and the state,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had stated.

Notably, the Congress leader had alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was lying to the country on the issue of detention camps in Assam. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that “RSS’s Prime Minister lies to Bharat Mata”.