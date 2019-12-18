New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will take up a clutch of petitions for hearing that challenged the latest amendment to the Citizenship Act. A total of 60 petitions have been filed, including those by TMC MP Mohua Moitra, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, the Indian Union Muslim League and Asom Gana Parishad, an ally of the ruling BJP in Assam. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Justice SA Bobde, and BR Gavai and Surya Kant will hear the petitions.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 9. The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on December 11 and a day after the Bill became an Act after President ram Nath Kovind gave his nod. Since the official enactment of the law which grants Indian citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing religious persecution in neighbouring countries of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Protests broke out in northeast, West Bengal and Delhi and at the campuses in several other states.

The protests and police action to contain the protests took the issue to a different tandem and petitions were filed to the Supreme Court against police excesses. Dismissing the demand of a judicial probe in police action against protesting students in Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to approach the High Courts.

Fresh violence broke out on Tuesday in Delhi’s Seelampur as a protesting mob clashed with the police.

Meanwhile, Union minister Amit Shah has said that there is no going back on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. “The government is firm like a rock on its implementation,” the Union minister said addressing a conclave. A delegation of the Opposition members led by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and lodged their protest over police brutality on students in Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night. Opposition members told President that protests against the CAA are spreading throughout the country.