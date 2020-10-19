New Delhi: Gearing up for the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday said that the execution of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and asserted that the contentious law will be implemented soon. Also Read - Rajasthan News: BJP Leader Beaten up by Miscreants Over Property Issue in Dholpur

Nadda, who reached West Bengal's Siliguri to speak at a meeting of social groups of north Bengal, accused the Mamata Banerjee government in the state of indulging in "divide and rule politics" to serve the political interests of her party – the Trinamool Congress.

"Our policy is inclusive and for everyone's development. On the other hand, Mamata di led government is working on the idea of divide and rule," the BJP president asserted.

“All of you will get the benefits of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It has been passed in Parliament. We are committed to it,” he said addressing the gathering.

“Due to COVID-19 pandemic, implementation of CAA got delayed. But as the situation is slowing improving, work has started and rules are now being framed. It (CAA) will be implemented very soon,” Nadda added.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in West Bengal after the state assembly polls in 2021 as the people of the state are fed up with the violence and cut-money culture of the TMC government.

Nadda, who is on a day-long visit to take stock of organisational matters ahead of 2021 assembly elections, held separate meetings with BJP leaders of north Bengal region and social and religious groups.

(With PTI inputs)