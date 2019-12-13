New Delhi: In the wake of ongoing protests in Assam over the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may cancel his trip to India, which was scheduled to begin on Sunday, Japan’s Jiji Press reported today.

Notably, Guwahati was the planned venue for a summit between Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the city has been engulfed in ugly agitation, ever since the contentious Bill was cleared in both the Houses of the Parliament. While Lok Sabha cleared the Bill in a midnight sitting on Monday, the Upper House passed the legislation on Wednesday.

Yesterday, while speaking about Modi-Abe meet in Guwahati, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had stated that doesn’t have any clarity on the fate of their (Modi-ABe) meet.”We don’t have any update to share”, Kumar had asserted yesterday. On being asked if the central government is considering shifting the venue, Kumar said, “I am not in a position to clarify on it. I have no updates to offer.”

Yesterday, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Home Minister cancelled their visits to India in the wake of the protest in the northeastern states. Bangladesh Home Minister Khan was scheduled to visit Meghalaya for an event on December 13.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which has now become an Act, following President Kovind’s assent, aims to grant Indian citizenship to six non-Muslim minority migrants–Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains and Parsis facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.