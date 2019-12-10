New Delhi: A day after the Citizenship Amendment Bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha with 311 votes, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted the Narendra Modi-led government, saying that the Centre’s move would “destroy the foundation” of India. His remarks against the CAB come after the Shiv Sena, Congress’ ally in Maharashtra backed the NDA over the passage of the contentious Bill.

“The CAB is an attack on the Indian constitution. Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter. The bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there.

The #CAB is an attack on the Indian constitution. Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 10, 2019

Earlier in the day, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had condemned the bill, as well as its passing in the Lok Sabha, and vowed to fight against what she called the government’s agenda to ‘systematically destroy the Constitution.’

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader said, “Last night at midnight, India’s tryst with bigotry and narrow-minded exclusion was confirmed as the CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha. Our forefathers gave their lifeblood for our freedom. In that freedom, is enshrined the right to equality and the right to freedom of religion.”

“Our constitution, our citizenship, our dreams of a strong and unified India belong to all of us,” she further said in her tweet.