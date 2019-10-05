New Delhi: At a time when a number of states in the Northeast are opposing the Centre’s move on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB), Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Saturday told Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the people of the state are not supporting the Bill.

“The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 could open a floodgate of illegal immigrants in Mizoram,” an official statement from the CMO stated.

Zoramthanga met Shah, who was on a day-long visit to the state, to address a gathering there. The two leaders met discussed several issues related to the state. Shah, on the other hand, assured the people of the state that Mizoram would be empowered with more provisions for their safety if the CAB is enacted.

Shah, who visited the state for the first time after assuming office, addressed a gathering in the state but avoided the main issues such as the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

Ahead of Shah’s visit, a number of NGOs and other organisations recently protested against his to the state, saying the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Bill will affect Mizoram and other parts of the northeast.

Several organisations including the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) had also decided to wear black clothes, particularly the shawl normally worn by the Mizo people during funerals to demonstrate their opposition to the CAB. The coordination committee, however, on Friday evening decided to withdraw their protests during the Home Minister’s visit.

On the other hand, Shah said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Centre has taken several steps for the development of Mizoram in the past five years which includes the inauguration of the 60 MW Tuirial hydropower project, providing rail connectivity to Vairabi in Mizoram, opening of border markets with Myanmar and steps to open the Kaladan multi-modal project.

It is important to note that Shah in his recent rally in Kolkata had said that his party will bring NRC and after the government will not allow a single intruder to stay in India.

“I want to make it clear, we will bring NRC. After that, we will not allow a single intruder to stay in India. We will move each one of them out. Before NRC, we will bring the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which will ensure these people get Indian citizenship. People of Bengal are being misled on the issue of NRC. I am here today to clarify and clear all doubts on BJP’s stand,” Shah had said in Kolkata.

The CAB seeks to fast-track Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis, Christians and Jains from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who entered India till December 31, 2014.

