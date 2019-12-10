New Delhi: Expressing disappointment over his party supporting the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, poll strategist and Janata Dal United (JD-U) vice president Prashant Kishor asserted that the legislation, which was cleared by the Lok Sabha with 311 votes, discriminates right of citizenship ‘on the basis of religion’.

“Disappointed to see JDU supporting Citizenship Amendment Bill that discriminates right of citizenship on the basis of religion. It’s incongruous with the party’s constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals”, tweeted Kishor.

Participating in the debate on the Bill, J(U) leader in the Lok Sabha, Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, said on the floor of the House that the JD(U) was supporting the legislation since it was “not against secularism”.

He had also disapproved of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) draft in Assam, terming it a ‘botched up exercise’. “A botched up NRC leaves lakhs of people as foreigners in their own country! Such is the price people pay when political posturing and rhetoric is misunderstood as a solution for complex issues related to national security without paying attention to strategic and systemic challenges,” he had stated.

His remarks were strongly criticised by many of his party colleagues. Professionally, Kishor has been linked to parties like YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh and Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.