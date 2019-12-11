







New Delhi: Instead of 2 PM, the Citizenship Amendment Bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha at 12 PM on Wednesday, parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi said after BJP parliamentary meeting.

The Bill that seeks to give citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was on Monday passed in Lok Sabha after a day-long heated argument over it. The Bill was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the presence of 391 members.

To get the Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, the BJP needs the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member House. The BJP said it is confident of the passage of the Bill as the ruling NDA has the numbers. The effective strength of the Rajya Sabha is 238. The current strength of the NDA is 105 in Rajya Sabha, including 83 members of the BJP, six of Janata Dal (U), three of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one each from LJP and RPI(A) and 11 nominated MPs.