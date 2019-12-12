New Delhi: In a drastic step protesting the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha, an IPS officer in Maharashtra on Wednesday quit from his service after 21 years of service.

Inspector-General of Police Abdur Rehman, who was heading the investigation wing of Maharashtra Human Rights Commission, resigned from his post stating the government’s discrimination and denial over the plight of the Muslim community.

“The #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 is against the basic feature of the Constitution. I condemn this Bill. In civil disobedience, I have decided not to attend office from tomorrow. I am finally quitting the service,” Rehman tweeted along with his resignation letter.

Condemning the move by the Union government, amid talks of National Register of Citizens (NRC) being implemented throughout India, Rehman said that the legislation is absolutely unconstitutional. He said that if NRC and CAB are implemented jointly, people belonging to the non-Muslim community will be declared refugee and will be given Indian citizenship, even if they are unable to submit documents.

This will lead to statelessness and hardships for Muslims who have been living in India over generations even as the majority of them are the original inhabitants of India, he added.

Notably, the highly-debated Citizenship Bill was passed with 125 votes in favour even as several parts of the Northeast ensued in violent protests. Streets have been boiling with protests that have battered normal life in many parts of Assam and Tripura, starting from burning public buses to clashes with security forces.