New Delhi: Soon after the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 was passed in Rajya Sabha, a host of leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and TMC’s Derek Obrien, were quick to give their comments on the passage of the Bill. While some leaders called the move ‘unfortunate’, others termed it ‘effect of false promises’.

Taking to Twitter Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it is unfortunate that the Home Minister Amit Shah used his name as reference during the debate hour in Rajya Sabha over the Bill. “The Home Minister is misleading the country by giving my reference in Rajya Sabha. We took the initiative on basis of long pending demand of the refugees who came to bordering Rajasthan from Pakistan, whether they were Hindus or Sikhs,” he stated.

TMC’s Derek O’Brien said that the Central government makes only big promises but all their efforts actually fail. “This government only makes big promises but all their promises fail. Mamata Di has stated clearly that NRC and CAB will not be implemented in West Bengal,” he stated.

Shiv Sena which boycotted the voting in Rajya Sabha said the party felt that when answers were not given properly in the Rajya Sabha then it is not right to either support or oppose the Bill. “My party and I felt that when answers are not given properly then it is not right to either support or oppose the Bill,” Sanjay Raut stated.

DMK chief MK Stalin termed the passage of the Bill ‘an assault on secularism, equality and fraternity’. “ It is unconstitutional to link citizenship with religion.#CAB2019 is a direct assault on secularism, equality and fraternity – principles which are essential to any democracy. AIADMK once again stands completely exposed for its decision to support this immoral legislation,” he stated.

After getting clearance from Lok Sabha, the Bill was on Wednesday evening passed in Rajya Sabha with 125 members voting for and 105 against the Bill. However, the members of Shiv Sena boycotted the voting. The Janata Dal (United) voted for the Bill.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.