New Delhi: At a time when the Central government is getting ready to introduce the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 (CAB) on Monday in Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that his party will oppose the proposed bill as it violates the Constitution of the country.

“We will oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill tooth and nail because it is in violation of our Constitution, secular ethos, tradition, culture and civilization,” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

The statement from the leader comes as the Union Home Minister is all set to introduce in the Lok Sabha the CAB that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.

The Bill was earlier got approval from the Union Cabinet. After the formal introduction, the Bill will be taken up for discussion and passage.

Since its inception, the Bill has been witnessing outrage in northeastern states with a large section of people and organisations opposing it, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985.

As a mark of protest, the influential North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) has called an 11-hour bandh on December 10 in the region.

As per updates, the Bill proposes to give immunity to refugees who are facing legal cases after being found illegal migrants.

However, the Bill will not be applicable to the tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram or Tripura as included in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution and in the areas covered under The Inner Line, notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

The Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha as it was the election promise of the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.