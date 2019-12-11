New Delhi: Amid the ongoing rage in the northeastern states as the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is being debated in the Rajya Sabha, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday was left stranded at the Guwahati airport in Assam.

The Chief Minister’s security personnel has purposefully kept him inside to protect him from the violent crowd almost resembling a warzone.

Massive protests erupted in Guwahati and Tripura, among few other places as tens of thousands of agitators descended on the streets in a pitched battle with security forces against the citizenship bill.

Three Army columns have been requisitioned by Civil Administration so far in Tripura and Assam. Two columns in Tripura are deployed and the third one in Assam is on standby in view of the violence that has plunged the states into a ruckus unseen in years.

In some areas, the police lathi-charged and fired tear gas shells in order to disperse the crowd, who in turn fought back.

The influential North East Students’ Organisations (NESO), a conglomerate of eight students and youth bodies, spearheading the agitations against the CAB, said that they would soon announce their next course of action on the issue.

To quell rumour-mongering, the Tripura government has also suspended mobile internet, as well as SMS services in the state for 48 hours. Meanwhile, examinations in schools, colleges and universities were also postponed in Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya.