New Delhi: Soon after the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 was passed in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night took to Twitter and expressed happiness over the passage of the Bill. He also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for beautifully explaining all aspects of the Bill during the debate hour in the House.

PM Modi said the Bill is in line with India’s century-old ethos of assimilation and belief in humanitarian values.

“Delighted that the Lok Sabha has passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, after a rich and extensive debate. I thank the various MPs and parties that supported the Bill. This Bill is in line with India’s centuries-old ethos of assimilation and belief in humanitarian values,” he said in a series of tweets.

PM Modi said the Home Minister did a wonderful job by giving elaborate answers to the various points raised by respective MPs during the discussion in the House.

“I would like to especially applaud Home Minister @AmitShah Ji for lucidly explaining all aspects of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He also gave elaborate answers to the various points raised by respective MPs during the discussion in the Lok Sabha,” he further added.

After a day-long heated argument, the Lok Sabha finally on Monday night passed the CAB 2019. Speaking during the debate hour, Amit Shah said the Bill is not against any religion.

“People belonging to any religion should not have any fear under the Modi government as the Bill would give relief to those minorities who have been living a painful life after facing persecution in neighbouring countries,” he said.

Talking about NRC, he said it will be implemented across the country and when it will be done, not a single illegal immigrant will remain in the country.

The Bill, which witnessed a story session in the House all through the day, seeks to give citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.