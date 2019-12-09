Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Monday came down heavily on its pre-poll ally Bharatiya Janata Party over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying that the “Centre has made an invisible partition of Hindus and Muslims over the bill”. The Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, also questioned whether “selective acceptance of Hindu illegal immigrants will act as a trigger for a religious war in the country”.

“There is no dearth of problems in India now but still we are inviting new ones such as CAB. It looks like the Centre has made an invisible partition of Hindus and Muslims over the bill,” Shiv Sena said while questioning the timing of the bill.

“It is true that there is no other country for Hindus except Hindustan. But by accepting only Hindus among the illegal immigrants..will it be a trigger of a religious war in the country?” the Sena asked.

“If someone is trying to do a vote bank politics under the garb of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill then it is not in the interest of the country,” it added.

The Sena, which has 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha, also pointed out that most of the states from the North East region have opposed the CAB along with Bihar where the BJP is sharing power with the JD(U), and West Bengal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament shortly.

The citizenship bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, who come to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan even if they don’t possess proper documents.

The Sena had parted ways with the BJP after the Maharashtra assembly election result came out on October 24, over the power-sharing tussle between the two.