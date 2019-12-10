New Delhi: After a midnight call on welcoming Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, normal life was battered by a number of protests on Tuesday against the legislation in Assam’s Brahmaputra Valley.

Violent clashes erupted between agitators and security forces near the Secretariat and Assembly buildings in Guwahati, Assam, as slogans were raised protesting the legislation.

Hundreds of students in Guwahati took the streets to revolt against the contentious revisions under the Citizenship Bill 2019. The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the North East Students’ Organisation (NESU) also called an 11-hour shutdown in the region.

Further, train services were also hampered as picketers blocked the railway tracks as well as attempted to obstruct the entrance to NF Railway headquarters. All vehicles except security forces stayed off the roads owing to the bandh.

Meanwhile, in Mizoram, the 10-hour long has shutdown crippled normal. Government offices, banks, educational institutions, shops and markets were closed in the Mizo National Front (MNF)-ruled state.

In a dramatic marathon Lok Sabha session that continued for nearly 12 hours, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday tabled CAB and invited immense criticism. However, the Bill eventually won the division of votes with 311 in its favour and 80 against it.

The Bill now seeks to be moved in the Rajya Sabha to cross its final hurdle before becoming a law to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.