New Delhi: Amid widespread protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday condemned the bill, as well as its passing in the Lok Sabha, and vowed to fight against what she called the government’s agenda to ‘systematically destroy the Constitution.’

In a series of tweets, the Congress general secretary said, “Last night at midnight, India’s tryst with bigotry and narrow-minded exclusion was confirmed as the CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha. Our forefathers gave their lifeblood for our freedom. In that freedom, is enshrined the right to equality and the right to freedom of religion.”

“Our constitution, our citizenship, our dreams of a strong and unified India belong to all of us,” she further said in her tweet.

She concluded by saying that the Congress will fight against the government’s agenda to systematically destroy the Constitution and undo the fundamental premise on which the country was built.

Congress was among the opposition parties to have voted against the bill in the Lok Sabha, though with the government in a complete majority in the House, the bill eventually sailed through with 311 votes for it and 80 against it. It will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha at 2 PM on Wednesday.

The bill has triggered massive protests in the northeast. It aims to guarantee Indian citizenship to religious minorities, i.e. Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. It is the exclusion of Muslims from this list which has made the CAB controversial.