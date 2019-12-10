New Delhi: Coming down heavily on Shiv Sena after it changed its stand on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Sena should support the Bill and not change its stance by coming under the pressure of the Congress.

“I expect Shiv Sena to extend its support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and NRC without coming under the pressure of Congress for running the government in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis was quoted as saying by ANI.

The statement from the Maharashtra BJP leader comes after Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray earlier in the day said it will not support the Bill unless the party’s queries in the Rajya Sabha were addressed well.

“We will not give support to the Bill unless things are clear. If any citizen is afraid of this Bill than one must clear their doubts. They are our citizens so one must answer their questions too,” Uddhav Thackeray had said.

Fadnavis further alleged that the Sena took a supporting stand in Lok Sabha on Monday, but now has taken a different stand for Rajya Sabha.

“Shiv Sena should stick to its old stand on CAB and NRC and not change it to save the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government,” he said.

In another development, AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday called Sena’s support to the Bill a ‘Bhangra politics’. He also asked that the Sena writes ‘secular’ in common minimum programme and then how supports the Bill which is against secularism and Article 14?

“This is ‘Bhangra politics’. They write ‘secular’ in common minimum programme and this Bill is against secularism and Article 14 of the Indian Constitution. It is politics of opportunism,” Owaisi said.

The Sena on the other hand also slammed the BJP for its stand on the Bill, and said, “Terming anyone who disagrees as a traitor is their illusion. We have suggested changes in the Citizenship Amendment Bill we want in the Rajya Sabha. It is an illusion that only BJP cares for the country.”

After heated debated for the whole day, the Bill that seeks to give citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday.