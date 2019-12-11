New Delhi: The Upper House of the Parliament on Wednesday witnessed a heated debate over the Citizenship Amendment Bill as the Congress alleged that the Bill hurts the religious sentiment of the Muslims. However, replying to the questions raised the Opposition Congress in Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified that the Bill has no intention to hurt anyone’s religious sentiment and it is clear in its nature. Here are the top quotes from the Home Minister in Rajya Sabha:

Religious sentiment: “Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 is not going to hurt anyone’s sentiments or make people of any community upset. The people who are worried that minorities of this country will be subjected to injustice, it will not happen.”

Shiv Sena’s changing stand: “Shiv Sena, who were supporting the Bill till yesterday, should tell the people of Maharashtra as to what happened within the span of a night that they changed their stand today.”

Not anti-Muslim: “Neither citizenship bill, nor triple talaq bill nor bill scrapping Article 370 are anti-Muslim.”

Partition: “The entire country knows that the reason behind partition was Jinnah and it was done due to his demand. But all I am asking is why did Congress agree to it? Why was it done on the basis of religion?”

“Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 was necessitated because of the partition of the country. Partition on the basis of religion was the biggest mistake. The issue arising out of it not resolved by subsequent governments.”

Secularism: “No one will say anything because whatever the Congress does is secularism. Till when will you fool people.”

Article 370: “Article 370 – do only Muslims live in Jammu & Kashmir? No Hindus? No Buddhists? Why is it viewed like that? It has been abrogated for everyone and not only Muslims. How can CAB be anti-Muslim? In this Bill, there is no proposal to touch the citizenship of any Muslim.”

Rohingyas Issue: “It was asked that why were Rohingyas not included in the Bill? Rohingyas don’t come to India directly, they go to Bangladesh and then infiltrate into India from there.”