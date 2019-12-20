New Delhi: At a time when protests have broken out in different parts of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has slammed the BJP and expresses solidarity with students and citizens.

In a video message posted on the Twitter handle of Congress, Gandhi said, “In a democracy, people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government and register their concerns. The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government has shown utter disregard for people’s voices and chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent.”

”Congress condemns actions of BJP govt, expresses its solidarity with students and citizens in their just struggle”, she added.

In a democracy people have the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions & policies of the govt & register their concerns… BJP govt has shown utter disregard for people’s voices & chosen to use brute force to suppress dissent: CP Smt. Sonia Gandhi #IndiaAgainstCAA pic.twitter.com/5AKOpn76Dx — Congress (@INCIndia) December 20, 2019

She further called the Citizenship Amendment Act discriminatory and said that the proposed nationwide NRC will particularly hurt poor, vulnerable.

expresses its concern over the brute repression by the BJP government against the youths and citizens across the country.

The statement by the Congress leader comes hours after a massive protest against the contentious Citizenship Act took a violent turn when police resorted to batons and water cannons to disperse the crowd in Delhi’s Daryaganj.

On Tuesday, Sonia had met President Ram Nath Kovind and urged him to withdraw the contentious Citizenship Bill, given the countrywide protests against the CAA.