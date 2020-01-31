New Delhi: Applauding the government for its schemes, legislations, President Ram Nath Kovind, in his address to a joint session of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session, said that the amendment to the citizenship law has been Mahatma Gandhi’s wish.

“The father of our nation – Mahatma Gandhiji – had said after partition that Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and other religious minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh (East Pakistan) should be granted citizenship of India if they came seeking refuge. We must respect and honour the wishes of the father of the nation. To that effect, I am happy that both houses of Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Act to ensure Bapu’s wishes come true,” said the President.

On Violence

My Government is of the firm view that mutual discussions and debates strengthen democracy. At the same time, any kind of violence in the name of protests weakens the society and the nation.

On Ayodhya

The faith reposed by the people of our country in our democratic institutions strengthens the foundation of our democracy. The maturity displayed by the countrymen after the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi is also laudable

Abrogation of Article 370 Historic: The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution by a two-thirds majority in both the Houses of Parliament is not only historic but has also paved the way for the equitable development of Jammu – Kashmir and Ladakh. “Rapid development of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, preservation of their culture and traditions, transparent and honest administration and democratic empowerment are among the priorities of my Government,” the President said.

On Kartarpur Corridor

The rapid development of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, preservation of their culture and traditions, transparent and honest administration and democratic empowerment are among the priorities of my Government.

On Northeast

Work is being done at an unprecedented pace in the Northeast to enhance connectivity, strengthen infrastructure and make people’s lives easier. The Central and Assam Governments have recently signed a historic agreement with the Bodo Organizations to bring an end to the 5 decade-old Bodo dispute.