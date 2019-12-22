New Delhi: After the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act sparked protests all over the country, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday asserted that the Act is not against the Muslim community in India.

Addressing a rally in Nagpur, Gadkari accused the Congress of spreading ‘misinformation’ and using Muslims as ‘vote bank’.

“You used to ride cycle-rickshaw, we gave you e-rickshaw and helped you stand. The Congress considers you as a vote machine so that it can rule afterwards. Don’t fall for this misinformation,” he said.

He reiterated that by bringing the new law, the NDA government was not doing any injustice to Muslims and the government’s only concern was foreign intruders living in the country.

Nitin Gadkari: #CAA is not against any Indian Muslim, it is only to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of three neigbouring nations. I appeal to our Muslim brothers,see through this misinformation campaign of Congress, they only see you as a vote machine pic.twitter.com/L9zO8pHby7 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

“The decision was taken by the government to give justice to religious minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh is not against the Muslim community of India. We are not talking about sending Muslims out of the country,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari further said that Muslims should understand that Congress cannot help in the development of the community.

“What has it (Congress) done for you? I request the Muslim community of the country to understand the conspiracy. Your development can be done only by the BJP and not the Congress,” the minister said.

Even PM Modi, in his Delhi rally today, slammed Congress and other opposition parties and said that these parties were indulging in fear-mongering over the CAB.

Modi also assured that the Centre is not aiming to strip anyone of their rights. “I dare rivals to find anything discriminatory in my work,” said PM Modi while also citing his government’s various development programmes like Ujjwala scheme.