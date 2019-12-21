New Delhi: Tension rose past midnight as a number of protesters gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters demanding the released of around 40 people who were detained from Daryaganj on Friday afternoon during the protests against the amendment to the Citizenship law. According to reports, eight of those detained were minors who were later released after an order was issued by the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Central Delhi).

Delhi: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been detained by Police from Jama Masjid. Police tried to detain him yesterday, during protest at Jama Masjid against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct but he was taken out of the spot by his supporters. pic.twitter.com/KiuZLiJ13U — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad, who managed to give the police a slip Friday during the massive protest in Jama Masjid was detained at night.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Central Delhi) directs SHO PS Daryaganj to allow advocates to meet detainees and to provide necessary medical succour to them. CMM also notes that the detention of minors in a PS is flagrant violation of law. pic.twitter.com/nrqXCTngX3 — The Leaflet (@TheLeaflet_in) December 20, 2019

About 36 people, including eight police personnel, were injured during clashes over the citizenship law on Friday. They were later admitted to Lok Nayak hospital for treatment. Delhi Police detained around 40 persons and said strict action would be taken against those who have been found involved in the “violence and arson”.

Protests going on at Delhi Police HQ against the attack on people at Daryaganj protesting against CAA-NRC. Several are detained in custody, including minors. We will move out only after all the detained are released. pic.twitter.com/BSOPzrdNJv — Umar Khalid (@UmarKhalidJNU) December 20, 2019

“While the protesters were being pushed back, a private car parked at Subhash Marg, Darya Ganj, was set ablaze. The police staff immediately doused the fire using water and handy fire extinguishers,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

The Delhi Police resorted to lathicharge and used water cannon to disperse protesters as violence marked a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday with stones being hurled on security personnel.

Police, however, denied baton charging the protesters and using teargas, saying it used “mild force” and water cannon.

“Hours after the violent protest near Delhi Gate, around 36 injured people, including eight policemen, got medical treatment at Lok Nayak hospital. One person who has got a fractured leg is admitted, while two others who have suffered minor head injuries are under observation and not yet admitted,” Dr Kishore Singh, MS, Lok Nayak Hosp told PTI

(With PTI Inputs)