New Delhi: To avoid a rerun of the massive violence that Uttar Pradesh witnessed last Friday, the authorities have taken a series of pre-emptive measures ahead of Friday prayers. Police conducted a flag march in Muzaffarnagar. Mobile Internet and SMS services will remain suspended today in Lucknow. Internet services in Ghaziabad have also been snapped from 10 PM on Thursday. Services are likely to resume from 10 PM, Friday.

Internet services have been snapped in 14 other UP districts including Bulandshar, Mathura etc.

Security was beefed up and patrolling intensified in Uttar Pradesh. Paramilitary force personnel and state police force will be deployed and drone cameras will be used to ensure security on Friday, DM Vijyendra Pandiyan said. Several protests are lined up for the day. The students of Jamia Millia Islamia have planned to gherao the state Bhawan in continuation of their protest against the Yogi Adityanath government over the deaths during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act stir in UP. has been imposed near UP Bhawan in Delhi and Seelampur and Jaffrabad areas of northeast Delhi.

The process to confiscate the property of those involved in damaging public assets during the protests is going on with 372 people being served notices in different districts. A home department spokesperson on Thursday put the death toll at 19 in the violence last week, which left 288 policemen injured, including 61 who received firearm injury. He said 327 FIRs have been registered and 5,558 preventive arrests made. Official sources said more district administrations issued notices to people to make them pay for the losses caused by them in arson and stone-pelting. The maximum 200 notices were issued in Moradabad followed by 110 in Lucknow, 34 in Gorakhpur and 29 in Firozabad, an official spokesman said. In the entire state 1,113 persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in violence.