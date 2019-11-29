New Delhi: A total of 7,000 candidates respond to the City Corporation’s invitation to apply for the 549 grade-1 sanitary posts, stated a report.

Notably, 70 per cent of the applicants including engineers, graduates, postgraduates, and diploma-holders were eligible to apply since they have fulfilled the minimum qualifications and had successfully cleared SSLC. The three-day interview process and the document verification process began on November 27, a report quoted official sources as saying.

In some cases, it was found the applicants were already employed in private firms, but the government job attracted them as the starting salary is Rs 15,700.

Those already working as the contract sanitary workers for the last 10 years have also applied for these permanent jobs.

Many graduate applicants had not got the jobs according to the qualification and had to work to support the family with just Rs 6,000-Rs 7,000 as salary in private firms and toiled for 12 hours with no job security, they said.

On the other hand, sanitary workers job fetches a salary of nearly Rs 20,000 with the work timings of three hours in the morning and three hours in the evening, which also provides them an option of doing other petty works during leisure.

The Corporation now has 2,000 permanent and 500 contract sanitary workers in its rolls.

