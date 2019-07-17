New Delhi: The Central Government is slated to launch a portal listing the staff of Jet Airways and helping them find job opportunities in other private entities, stated Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

In fact, the Civil Aviation Ministry is already in touch with private airlines such as SpiceJet and IndiGo, seeking meaningful employment opportunities for the staffs of the now-defunct airline Jet Airways. Though the government has not extended support to revive the financial condition of the cash-strapped Jet Airways, they have promised to facilitate employment to the jobless staffs.

Responding to the members in Rajya Sabha on the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Puri said, “We are also producing a website which is ready. I wish I had the capacity of telling you that the website is up. Every employee would be listed there and the prospects for their re-employment or employment will be facilitated by the government.”

The Minister added that the government is not responsible for the business failure of a private party. Referring to Jet Airways, Puri said he was sensitive to (business) failure and willing to see what can be done within the governmental system to cushion that failure. He said, “But to suggest that a private sector entity goes belly up and the government has to take the responsibility I don’t think that is correct.”

Notably, the cash strapped Jet Airways had suspended its entire operations on April 17. Subsequently, the government re-allocated its slots and foreign traffic rights to rival carriers. Lenders to the airline led by State Bank of India (SBI) then initiated bankruptcy proceedings against it after all attempts to rope in a buyer failed.

The airline had nearly 20,000 staff on its rolls before its suspension. Reports suggest that several hundreds of the Jet staff have joined other carriers.