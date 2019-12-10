New Delhi: Prominent human rights activist Harsh Mander on Tuesday announced his ‘civil disobedience movement’ against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), saying that he will officially register as Muslim if the Bill is passed by Parliament and would also refuse to submit any documents for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise.

The CAB was passed by the Lok Sabha late last night with a 311-80 majority, after a fiery 12-hour-long debate in the house. It was tabled there earlier in the day.

If CAB is passed, this is my civil disobedience:

I will officially register Muslim. I will then refuse to submit any documents to NRC. I will finally demand the same punishment as any undocumented Muslim- detention centre & withdrawn citizenship.

He also urged everyone to ‘join this civil disobedience movement.’

The CAB, which has triggered massive protests in the northeast, aims to give Indian citizenship to those who migrated to India before December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. However, critics argue that it is discriminatory as it proposes to grant Indian citizenship only to those belonging to religious minorities, i.e. Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhist and Christians, from the aforementioned countries, except the Muslims.

The bill is expected to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Separately, Mander is also among 40 activists, who have filed a joint petition in the Supreme Court against its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.