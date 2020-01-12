New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on Saturday pitched in with an idea of using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system for the courts with an aim to ensure that any undue delay in delivery of justice is prevented.

The CJI was speaking at the 19th biennial state-level conference of judicial officers in Bengaluru, after inaugurating it in the city.

“We must employ every talent, every skill we possess to ensure that justice is received within a reasonable time. Delay in justice can’t be a reason for anybody to take the law into their hands. But it’s very important for us as courts to ensure there’s no undue delay in justice,” news agency ANI quoted the CJI as saying at the event.

He then pitched in with the idea of possibly developing an AI system for the courts to ensure undue delay in justice. He, however, also made it clear that ‘the AI is not going to replace human judges.’

“The AI will not replace human discretion. It is only the repetitive, mathematical and mechanical parts of the judgments for which help can be taken from the system. We are exploring the possibility of implementing it,” said Justice Bobde.

The conference on ‘Judicial Process Re-engineering and Judicial Skill Building’ was attended by several notable dignitaries, besides the CJI, including Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, SC judges SA Nazeer, MM Shantanagoudar and AS Bopanna, as well as Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka.

Justice Bobde last November succeeded Ranjan Gogoi as the CJI. He is the 47th CJI and will be in office till April 2021, when he will turn 65 and demit the office.