CJI DY Chandrachud Dedicates Christmas Carol To Soldiers Martyred In Poonch Terror Attack; Watch Video

"When we sing, we also sing for them (martyred soldiers) in celebration," said CJI Chandrachud while speaking at the Christmas celebrations organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

New Delhi, Dec 25 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud addresses the Christmas Day programme, as Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Adish C Aggarwala, Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna and other dignitaries look on, at the Supreme Court of India (SCI), in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Amit Sharma)

CJI DY Chandrachud Christmas Carol: DY Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday paid tributes to four army personnel who were killed after terrorists ambushed two army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district last week.

He recited a Christmas Carol and dedicated it to the fallen Bravehearts.

Watch The Video Here

#WATCH | Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud sings Christmas carols at the Christmas Day program in the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/UWDTXXaetC — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

“We will give up everything, even if it comes to our lives as so many people in our armed forces do in the service of the nation. We lost four of our members of the armed forces two days ago. So, just as we celebrate Christmas, let us not forget about those who are on the borders giving up their lives to protect our nation. When we sing, we also sing for them in celebration,” said CJI Chandrachud while speaking at the Christmas celebrations organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

The CJI was present with other judges of the top court.

Terrorists ambushed two Indian Army vehicles on Thursday, December 21 in the Dera Ki Gali area in Poonch’s Bafliaz in which at least four soldiers were killed and two others were injured.

On Sunday, the four fallen soldiers, Naik Birender Singh, Rifleman Gautam Kumar, Naik Karan Kumar, and Rifleman Chandan Kumar, were accorded a tearful send-off at a wreath-laying ceremony in Rajouri.

The Indian Army said on Saturday that it was conducting an inquiry into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, where terrorists carried out the ambush attack on the forces.

On Sunday, terrorists killed a retired police officer while he was offering the morning namaz at a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla. According to the Kashmir Police, Mohammed Shafi was fired upon by terrorists during Azan inside the mosque. Security personnel promptly arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.

Kashmir Zone Police posted on X, “Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. Area has been cordoned off.”

Jammu & Kashmir | Terrorists fired upon Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries. The area has been cordoned off. Further details awaited: J&K Police pic.twitter.com/c2U1D6oHTl — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

