CJI On Essence Of Trolling: ‘People Are Short On Their Patience, Truth A Victim of False News’

Chief Justice Chandrachud made these remarks while addressing an event on the law in the age of globalisation in Delhi today.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Friday said that in the age of social media, truth has become a victim due to the spread of false news. (Twitter: @barandbench)

CJI On Trolling: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud expressed his concerns over the spike in internet trolling and fake news. The Chief Justice, while highlighting the menace of trolling, said that “people are short on their patience and tolerance”. Chief Justice Chandrachud made these remarks while addressing an event on the law in the age of globalisation in Delhi today.

CJI DY Chandrachud On Trolls

“Every little thing that we do – and believe me, as judges we are no exception to this – in everything that you do, you face the threat of being trolled by someone who doesn’t share your point of view. Truth has become a victim in the spread of false news,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

“We live in an age today where people are short on their patience, they are short on their tolerance, they are short on their patience – which has reminded me to be brief – but people are also short on their tolerance because we are not willing to accept perspectives which are different from our own,” he added.

People Using Social Media To Spread Wrong Information: SC

The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of trolling from time to time. The apex court highlighted the dangers of online trolling in 2017 when it said that people are using social media to spread wrong information about court proceedings. The court observed that people are attacking judges and judicial proceedings on every issue to spread misinformation.

