CJI DY Chandrachud Receives ‘Unusual’ Request From SCBA For 22 January Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is set to take place on Monday in Ayodhya.

Clockwise from top: 1) Ayodhya, Jan 20 (ANI): The beautification work on the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is underway ahead of its 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony, in Ayodhya on Saturday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh) 2) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud speaks to the media at the inauguration of the Consultation Room and the Arbitration Room at the Supreme Court, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo) 3) A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/Ishant)

Supreme Court Bar Association: In the wake of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya on Monday 22 January, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Adish C Aggarwala on Sunday 21 January has requested Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud that “no adverse orders be passed due to non-appearance of lawyers” in cases listed for hearing in the top court on 22 January.

Simultaneous ceremonies will take place in temples not only in India but throughout the world, (SCBA) President Adish C Aggarwala wrote in a letter to Chief Justice Chandrachud.

“I am writing this letter on behalf of the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to request your lordship to advise all benches of the Supreme Court not to pass any adverse orders due to non-appearance in any matter listed on January 22, 2024, in light of the ‘pran pratishtha (consecration)’ of Shree Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” said Adish C Aggarwala in his letter adding that the celebrations will commence early in the morning on Monday and continue till late evening.

“Your lordship is undoubtedly aware of the significance of this celebration. Some of my Muslim brethren have also approached me to request your lordship to declare it a holiday. While acknowledging the importance of maintaining an adequate number of working days, we are specifically requesting that no adverse orders be passed in any case due to the absence of anyone — lawyer or litigant,” stated the letter.

Aggarwala said he will also be attending the Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya.

“I understand that many judges and senior law officers have been invited to Ayodhya, and they may also be participating in the prayers,” said Aggarwala.

“The central government and most state governments (including the Kejriwal government of Delhi) have declared a half-day holiday to provide citizens with the opportunity to participate in this prayer ceremony,” he said.

The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha/Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony is set to take place on Monday and the mega event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS supremo Mohan Bhagawat and more than 11,000 guests from across India and the world, and Hindu priests.

(With PTI inputs)

