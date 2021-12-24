Vijayawada: Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana took a ride in a bullock cart to reach his native village Ponnavaram in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. CJI Ramana, along with his wife, was seen taking the bullock cart ride to visit his native village from the outskirts. This is CJI Ramana’s first visit to the village after he assumed office in April.Also Read - CJI NV Ramana Raises Concerns Over Judicial Infrastructure in Presence of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

CJI Ramana received a grand welcome from the villagers upon his arrival as many showered flower petals to greet the chief justice of India. As soon as the CJI’s convoy reached the borders of the village, people gathered there offered a traditional welcome. Justice Ramana and his wife were then guided to a specially decorated bullock cart which took them to the village. Also Read - It's a Matter of Right, Not Charity: CJI N V Ramana on 50% Reservation For Women in Judiciary

A video of CJI Ramana taking the bullock cart ride to his village was posted on Twitter by a journalist. Also Read - No Proper Debate, 'Sorry State of Affairs' in Houses: CJI Ramana on Parliament Disruptions

As part of the celebrations to welcome CJI Ramana, folk artists were seen playing traditional musical instruments and performing folk dances. Earlier, district collector, superintendent of police and other officials, public representatives and leaders of various political parties accorded the CJI Ramana warm welcome when he reached Garikapadu checkpost to enter the district.

Justice Ramana will spend four hours in the village before returning to Vijayawada. He is scheduled to visit Kanaka Durga temple on Saturday morning. He will attend a High Tea being hosted by the state government the same evening.

A civic reception will also be organised in Vijayawada. Rotary Club of Vijayawada will felicitate him and present him with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

(With inputs from IANS)