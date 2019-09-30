New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take action ‘in accordance with the law’ against former Madras High Court Chief Justice VK Tahilramani after the Intelligence Bureau (IB) reportedly red-flagged her purchase of two flats in Chennai.

Further, the IB also red-flagged her for closing a High Court bench which was dealing with the idol theft cases involving several influential persons.

Reportedly, the agency had submitted a five-page dossier on the former Madras High Court Chief Justice, just days after she resigned from her office in protest against the Supreme Court collegium’s decision to transfer her to the Meghalaya High Court as its Chief Justice.

According to reports, the IB dossier has a detailed analysis of financial transactions made by her to arrange Rs 3.18 crore to purchase two flats in Lorraine Towers on the outskirts of Chennai. While one of the flats is said to have been purchased using a loan from HDFC Bank, the other was purchased from her own funds, from bank accounts related to her and her family.

The dossier also reportedly mentions the closing down by her, of the High Court bench, led by Justice Mahadevan, which was looking into the cases of idol theft in the state, involving influential people. The bench is said to have taken a tough stand in the case, which led to it being closed down allegedly on the orders of a Tamil Nadu minister.

Justice Tahilramani’s resignation from office had triggered protests by the lawyer community in the state.