New Delhi: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday set up a two-Supreme Court judge panel to speed up rape trials across India, NDTV said in a report.

This comes days after a 26-year-old woman was gangraped and set ablaze by four men in Telangana, which led to Pan-India outrage over women safety.

Prior to this, on December 13, Andhra Pradesh cleared the bill seeking the stringent punishment including the death penalty in cases of sexual abuses against women, within 21 days of FIR being filed. As per the new act, trial of such cases should be completed in 14 days and judgment should be delivered within 21 days.