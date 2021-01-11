New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the government and said it is disappointed with the way the process is going on between the Narendra Modi-led Centre and the farmers over new agricultural reforms. While hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders, CJI SA Bobde said, “If the Centre does not want to stay the implementation of the ordinances, we will put a stay on it.” Also Read - Put Farm Laws on Hold Or We Will Do It, SC Raps Centre; Hearing Underway | LIVE Updates

The bench which also comprises Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian asserted that each one of us will be responsible if something goes wrong. Also Read - PM Modi to Meet CMs on Vaccine Roll-out, SC to Hear Pleas Against Farm Laws, Dzukou Valley Wildfire Under Control And More

“Some people have committed suicide, old people and women are a part of the agitation. What is happening? We don’t want anybody’s blood on our hands”, it stated. Also Read - Protesting Farmers Vandalise Haryana CM's Kisan Mahapanchayat Venue; Khattar Says Agitation Must End Here

Here are the 10 key takeaways from the judgment:

Without mincing words, CJI Bobde categorically said that if the Centre does not want to stay the implementation of farm laws, we will put a stay on it.

“We don’t know what negotiations are going on? Can the farm laws be put on hold for some time? asked the Chief Justice.

Coming down heavily on the Centre, CJI Bobde further said, “You (Centre) have not handled this properly, we will have to take some action today.”

“We are doing this because you (Centre) have failed to solve the problem.Union of India has to take responsibility. The laws have resulted into a strike and now you have to solve the strike”, Bar and Bench quoted the CJI as saying.

Farmers can carry on the protest, but the question is whether the protest should be held at the same site? asked the apex court.

This is a very delicate situation, the court said, adding, there is not a single petition before us which says that these farm laws are beneficial.

“The Union of India must take responsibility for all this. You (Centre) are bringing the laws and you can do it in a better manner”, Bobde said.

Arguing for the government, Attorney General KK Venugopal said,”The Court cannot stay legislation unless it finds that the law is passed without legislative competence and the law violates fundamental rights.”

“What happened with Haryana CM cannot happen. On 26th January, farmers with their tractors are planning to march down to Rajpath to destroy a day of national importance,” said Venugopal before SC.

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave appearing for one of the farmers’ unions said,”We should be allowed to go to the Ramlila Maidan. We are not interested in any violence.”