New Delhi: Months after they were suspended, the husband and brother-in-law of the woman who had accused Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment have been reinstated as head constables in the Delhi Police, said a report on Thursday.

While he wouldn’t say why their suspension order was revoked, Additional Commissioner of Police (Delhi Armed Police) C K Mein confirmed the same to The Indian Express. He said, “Both of them have been reinstated last week but the departmental inquiry against them is still pending.”

The woman had alleged that the men were suspended after her termination as Supreme Court staff.

In her April 19 complaint, the woman had alleged that on October 10 and October 11 last year, the CJI made sexual advances in his residence office and touched her inappropriately. She also claimed that she was transferred after the alleged incident, and on December 21, she was suspended from service in connection with an inquiry against her for questioning the decisions of senior officers regarding change of her postings and for taking leave without authorisation.

CJI Gogoi had said in response, “This is unbelievable. I should not stoop low even in denying it… There has to be a bigger, bigger force behind this.”

The woman’s husband and brother-in-law were both facing departmental inquiries, the former for allegedly calling the CJI’s office, and the latter for allegedly concealing a 2015 police complaint against him over. A joint inquiry had been ordered and they had both been suspended in December last year.

Meanwhile, the woman’s brother-in-law confirmed that both he and his brother had been reinstated. “We were reinstated a few days ago and now we hope they will also close our departmental inquiry as we are innocent… My brother is currently in Mumbai with his wife for her ear treatment.”

The woman’s husband claimed he had no knowledge of the development.

The daily pointed out that when a police officer is placed under suspension, the officer gets half his salary and has to report for work but isn’t allocated any. If the suspension order is revoked, the officer is given full salary and put back on the job. However, a final call is taken on the basis of the departmental inquiry.