CJI vs Tushar Mehta on NEET protest FIRs: ‘How can I issue an order without a list?’, questions Surya Kant

The CJI asked Tushar Mehta, "How can we pass an order unless you provide us with a list? This is all theoretical at the moment." SG Tushar Mehta replied that he would examine the FIR and prepare a list.

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CJI vs Tushar Mehta on NEET protest FIRs: 'How can I issue an order without a list?', questions Surya Kant (File: ANI)

During the Supreme Court hearing on the FIRs registered during the protests against the alleged paper leaks of NEET and other examinations, CJI Surya Kant asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Centre, to provide a clear list. During the hearing on Tuesday, SG Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that many FIRs registered against protesters were against unknown individuals. Therefore, merely providing the FIR number would not reveal who were merely protesting and who were involved in serious criminal activities by joining the protesters.

On this, CJI Surya Kant said that the government should have done at least the homework to identify the FIRs in which it wishes to pursue further action. The CJI said, “You should have at least done the homework to identify which FIRs you wish to pursue. This exercise should have been done. The remaining FIRs can be decided accordingly.”

The CJI further said, “How can we pass an order unless you give us a list? This is all theoretical at the moment.” SG Tushar Mehta replied that he would examine the FIRs and prepare a list. The Supreme Court had previously indicated that FIRs involving only student protesters could be quashed under Article 142 of the Constitution. However, individuals accused in serious criminal cases would not be treated equally with students.