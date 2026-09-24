‘Biggest threat to democracy’: CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke gives CEC Gyanesh Kumar 48-hour resignation ultimatum, threatens nationwide agitation

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with founder Abhijeet Dipke warning of a nationwide agitation if he fails to step down within 48 hours.
Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Dipke said, “The Chief Election Commissioner was ‘the biggest anti-national’ in the country.” He went on to add, “Gyanesh Kumar… should resign immediately because he is the biggest threat to India’s democracy.”
Dipke also questioned the role of the Election Commission in determining who can vote, saying, “What did democracy mean in our country? Democracy meant that the people would elect the government. Since Gyanesh Kumar became the Chief Election Commissioner, the government has been deciding who will be allowed to vote and who will not. Is this democracy? What kind of definition of democracy is this? You have turned the entire concept of democracy upside down.”
He added, “If Gyanesh Kumar fails to resign within 48 hours, the Cockroach Janta Party will start a nationwide agitation, and we won’t back down until he steps down.”
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