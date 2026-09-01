CJP calls off September 5 Delhi protest as SC quashes FIRs against NEET protestors on Centre’s request

In a major relief to student demonstrators, the Supreme Court quashed all FIRs filed across multiple states over recent NEET paper leak protests, prompting the Cockroach Janata Party to officially withdraw its upcoming September 5 march in New Delhi.

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Jantar Mantar Protest 2.0: | Image: ANI

CJP protest: In a significant national development, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) told the Supreme Court that it has called off its September 5 protest following assurance from the central government. For those unversed, several cases were registered against the NEET paper leak protestors who were part of the Delhi Jantar Mantar protest which aggravated between July 20-July 25 across country. The developments come as the FIRs registered against students who participated in the protests were closed. Here are all the details you need to know about the details in September 5 protest planned by the JP.

What will happen to the FIRs against NEET protestors?

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das appeared before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana to inform the court about the decision. During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the top court to use its powers to close all FIRs against NEET protesters between July 20-July 25 across country, a report by PTI news agency said.

As per the report, Saurav Dastold the bench that the Centre is committed to honour the assurance given to the CJP leaders and provide compensation to the families of students who ended their lives after the cancellation of the NEET exam.

Mehta told the court that it will pay compensation to families of the students who died and sought three months to work out the modalities.

Why CJP called for September 5 protest march in Delhi?

The CJP had called for a protest march in Delhi on September 5, Teachers’ Day. It had accused the Centre of failing to honour the promises made on July 25 to persuade the group to withdraw its 36-day agitation against irregularities in exams and the NEET paper leak.

According to the CJP, the march was to be led by families of students who committed suicide following the cancellation of the NEET exam and the subsequent re-test, as well as those who were allegedly subjected to police excesses during the July agitation.

(With inputs from agencies)