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  • CJP Chappal Protest Live: Cockroach Janta Party to protest in Bengaluru today; Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj to join agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
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CJP Chappal Protest Live: Cockroach Janta Party to protest in Bengaluru today; Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj to join agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, spokesperson Saurav Das and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka are expected to participate in the programme. Actor Prakash Raj is also expected to attend along with representatives of youth and civil society organisations.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: October 8, 2026 12:08 PM IST
CJP Chappal Protest Live: Cockroach Janta Party to protest in Bengaluru today; Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj to join agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Cockroach Janta Party Protest LIVE

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is all set to hold a ‘Chappal protest’ at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park today. The protest is scheduled to begin after the tribunal, with the programme set to start at 10.30 am. CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka announced the protest on Wednesday, saying it would highlight people who, according to the organisers, were removed from the voters list during the SIR exercise. The protest is scheduled for Thursday, October 8, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. According to Ranka, the programme will begin at 10.30 am onwards with the People’s Tribunal on SIR. The ‘Chappal protest’ will follow the tribunal.

“Action packed Thursday for Bengaluru! Freedom Park, 10.30am onwards. This Thursday, Oct 8, we will be attending the People’s tribunal on SIR, interacting with Kannadigas who have been wrongfully removed from the voters list. This would be followed by a “Chappal protest” in solidarity with our women. Look forward to seeing you all in large numbers!” Ranka said in a post.

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CJP Chappal Protest Live:

Follow updates here:

  • Oct 8, 2026 12:08 PM IST

    The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is also protesting across Karnataka as part of the Congress’ nationwide call to observe a “Black Day” over the detention of opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

  • Oct 8, 2026 11:29 AM IST

    CJP Chappal Protest Live: In a video shared by PTI on X, visuals of Karnataka police stepping up security at Freedom Park and installing barricades have emerged.

  • Oct 8, 2026 11:08 AM IST

    CJP Chappal Protest Live: The protestors over the past week have held various demonstrations across India, including Mumbai and Delhi. The call for these protests were given by Cockroach Janta Party as well as students organisations like AISA, SFI.

  • Oct 8, 2026 11:05 AM IST

    CJP Chappal Protest Live: Prakash Raj has appealed to citizens to take part in the People’s Tribunal against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. “Requesting all the citizens to participate in this fight to save our democracy. Come join us tomorrow, 8th October at Freedom Park… Bengaluru,” the actor-activist said on social media on Wednesday.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

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