New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is all set to hold a ‘Chappal protest’ at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park today. The protest is scheduled to begin after the tribunal, with the programme set to start at 10.30 am. CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka announced the protest on Wednesday, saying it would highlight people who, according to the organisers, were removed from the voters list during the SIR exercise. The protest is scheduled for Thursday, October 8, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. According to Ranka, the programme will begin at 10.30 am onwards with the People’s Tribunal on SIR. The ‘Chappal protest’ will follow the tribunal.
“Action packed Thursday for Bengaluru! Freedom Park, 10.30am onwards. This Thursday, Oct 8, we will be attending the People’s tribunal on SIR, interacting with Kannadigas who have been wrongfully removed from the voters list. This would be followed by a “Chappal protest” in solidarity with our women. Look forward to seeing you all in large numbers!” Ranka said in a post.
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