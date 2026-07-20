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CJP Chalo Sansad March Live: Delhi Police imposes prohibitory orders in parts of National Capital, CJP releases guidelines for participants

Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which replaced Section 144 of the CrPC, are currently in force in the New Delhi district.

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CJP Sansad Chalo Protest Live

New Delhi: The preparations for the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) proposed ‘Chalo Sansad’ from Jantar Mantar to Parliament have intensified. The CJP has also released a set of guidelines for participants, urging them to maintain discipline and ensure the protest remains peaceful and non-violent. The poster, circulated ahead of the march scheduled to begin at 9 am, outlines several do’s and don’ts for demonstrators while calling for a peaceful assertion of democratic rights. The poster also reads the slogan “#DharmendraPradhanMustResign,” linking the protest to demands over issues including alleged examination paper leaks.

On Sunday, Delhi Police said that no permission had been sought or granted for the CJP proposed ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on Monday, as it stepped up security across the national capital ahead of the Parliament session. In a statement, Delhi Police said it had received reports about the proposed march to Parliament but clarified that no approval had been given for any such protest march or procession.

Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which replaced Section 144 of the CrPC, are currently in force in the New Delhi district.

CJP Chalo Sansad March Live: