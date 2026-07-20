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CJP Chalo Sansad March Live: Delhi Police imposes prohibitory orders in parts of National Capital, CJP releases guidelines for participants

Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which replaced Section 144 of the CrPC, are currently in force in the New Delhi district.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Updated: July 20, 2026 8:33 AM IST
CJP Chalo Sansad March Live: Delhi Police imposes prohibitory orders in parts of National Capital, CJP releases guidelines for participants
CJP Sansad Chalo Protest Live

New Delhi: The preparations for the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) proposed ‘Chalo Sansad’ from Jantar Mantar to Parliament have intensified. The CJP has also released a set of guidelines for participants, urging them to maintain discipline and ensure the protest remains peaceful and non-violent. The poster, circulated ahead of the march scheduled to begin at 9 am, outlines several do’s and don’ts for demonstrators while calling for a peaceful assertion of democratic rights. The poster also reads the slogan “#DharmendraPradhanMustResign,” linking the protest to demands over issues including alleged examination paper leaks.

On Sunday, Delhi Police said that no permission had been sought or granted for the CJP proposed ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on Monday, as it stepped up security across the national capital ahead of the Parliament session. In a statement, Delhi Police said it had received reports about the proposed march to Parliament but clarified that no approval had been given for any such protest march or procession.

Read more: Chalo Sansad March: Delhi Police on HIGH ALERT ahead of Cockroach Janta Party's March to Parliament, deploys over 5000 security personnel

Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which replaced Section 144 of the CrPC, are currently in force in the New Delhi district.

CJP Chalo Sansad March Live:

Follow updates here:

  • Jul 20, 2026 8:33 AM IST

    Chalo Sansad March Live: Riot control vehicles, water cannons, and other police vehicles will be stationed at strategic locations. Authorities will closely monitor people arriving through New Delhi Metro stations, and stations may be closed if required.

  • Jul 20, 2026 8:24 AM IST

    Chalo Sansad March Live: In addition to Delhi Police personnel, over 25 battalions of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), along with women personnel, will be deployed.

  • Jul 20, 2026 8:07 AM IST

    Chalo Sansad March Live: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma issued a public advisory on X on Sunday, stating that the “Delhi Police categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession.”

    “Accordingly, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission,” the Delhi Police said in its post on X. Preventive deployment will remain in place throughout the Parliament session, police added.

  • Jul 20, 2026 7:45 AM IST

    Chali Sansad March Live: What is prohibited?

    Under the order, the following activities are prohibited in the New Delhi district:

    Holding of any public meeting

    Assembly of five or more persons

    Carrying fire-arms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords, sticks and brickbats

    Shouting of slogans

    Making speeches

    Processions and demonstrations

    Picketing or dharnas at any public place within the specified area without written permission

  • Jul 20, 2026 7:37 AM IST

    Chalo Sansad March Live: Several high-security areas in New Delhi have been declared no-protest and no-gathering zones, including Vijay Chowk, the Prime Minister’s residence, the Home Minister’s residence, Seva Teerth, Selfie Point, Transport Bhawan, Parliament Street, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, and surrounding areas.

  • Jul 20, 2026 7:27 AM IST

    Chalo Sansad March Live: Delhi Police imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS.

  • Jul 20, 2026 7:25 AM IST

    Chalo Sansad March Live: Security has been tightened across the New Delhi district ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament and the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed ‘Chalo Sansad’ march on Monday

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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