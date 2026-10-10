CJP creating anarchy: BJP’s Jagdambika Pal says Abhijeet Dipke’s party ‘trying to hold Delhi hostage’

Delhi turns into a fortress as security tightens ahead of the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, drawing sharp criticism from BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

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CJP creating anarchy: BJP’s Jagdambika Pal says Abhijeet Dipke’s party ‘trying to hold Delhi hostage’ | Image: ANI

CJP’s Delhi Protest: Delhi has turned into a fortress ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest at Jantar Mantar, with thousands of security personnel deployed at major areas, including border areas. Amid all this, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal has launched a scathing attack on CJP, accusing it of attempting to create unrest in the capital city. He stated that the proposed protest is causing inconvenience to the public, disrupting their daily life. He said that that no protests were taking place in the national capital over any major national issue. Pal further alleged that the protest was proposed to create state of anarchy in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI in Siddharthnagar, Pal said, “There are no protests taking place in Delhi regarding any national issue… An attempt is being made to spread anarchy… CJP is trying to hold Delhi hostage over the SIR issue, causing inconvenience to the public.”

Also Read: Abhijeet Dipke shares video just before detention at IGI airport, says ‘Will not bow down’

He accused the Opposition of politicising the issue and alleged that Rahul Gandhi was spreading false information about the electoral revision.

“The Election Commission is conducting a door-to-door survey. BLOs are visiting homes… if someone has passed away or is registered as a voter in two places, their names are being removed from the electoral roll… They (the opposition) are playing politics over this issue. Rahul Gandhi is trying to spread lies… that is why the people of the country are rejecting Rahul Gandhi,” he alleged.

His remarks come as CJP has called for a protest today, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The proposed demonstration comes amid a political confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over allegations of “vote chori” and the revision of electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police continued to detain activists after informing them that there was no legal sanction for the protest.’

CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke, who was on a flight to Delhi from Mumbai to participate in the protest, claimed that Police detained him and his associates even as they deboarded the aircraft at Delhi Airport.

Police are also keeping a watch on railway stations and the airports specially on groups arriving from other cities. Specialised units such as Special Cell and Crime Branch are instructed to track key organisers and members of groups expected to participate in the protest.

The CJP on Thursday announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. However, the police has not granted permission for the proposed protest.

(with ANI inputs)