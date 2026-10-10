CJP Delhi Protest: 2 policemen injured as stone pelting reported near Jantar Mantar, security personnel detain 50 protesters

Abhijeet Dipke and CJP co-convenors were detained at Delhi airport ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Stone pelting was reported at Jantar Mantar in which two police personnel were injured.

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CJP Delhi Protest: 2 policemen injured as Stone pelting reported near Jantar Mantar, security personnel detain 50 protesters | Image: ANI

Jantar Mantar Protest: In the latest development in the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of voter list manipulation, Abhijeet Dipke and his co-convenors were detained from inside their plane minutes after it landed at Delhi airport. A stone pelting incident has also been reported at Jantar Mantar in which two police personnel sustained injuries. Police are detaining protesters who are trying to reach Jantar Mantar to join the proposed protest.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police denied permission to hold the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, saying that the agitation could lead to “serious” law and order issues. The police also cited alleged violations of rules agreed upon for the July demonstration.

Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Detained From Airport

The Delhi Police has detained CPJ founder Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka from flight as soon as it landed at the Delhi airport.

“Three leaders, including Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka, were detained from flight and all will be kept separately. Meanwhile, the number of protestors is small, around 300-500 are coming and leaving the protest site”, New18 quoted a police official as saying.

Also Read: Abhijeet Dipke’s grandmother dies in Maharashtra’s Hingoli as he remains detained in Delhi – What’s his next step?

Abhijeet Dipke’s Pre-Recorded Video Surfaced Hours After Detention

Abhijeet Dipke’s pre-recorded video was shared on X hours after he was detained by the police at the airport.

In the video message, Abhijeet Dipke said: “If you’re watching this video, Saurav, Ashu and I have been arrested. After us, Ajinka will lead this protest”.

“So, you can see that Delhi Police is entering the plane to arrest us. They are all entering the plane. We just landed. All the Delhi Police officers are standing in the aisle. They are trying to arrest us from inside the plane. The entire Delhi Police is getting on the plane… This is the fear of Narendra Modi… Not even Indira Gandhi did this during the Emergency. All we wanted to do is a peaceful protest, and they are picking us up from the flight like we are criminals,” Dipke said in the video.

“You can see where the nation is heading. They are here to arrest us directly from the flight. This is something not even Indira Gandhi had done. This is dictatorship, where Delhi Police has entered the flight and is trying to arrest us. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested. Come on, arrest us. We are here to be arrested… We are not afraid of you,” he further alleged.

Around 400 Protesters Detained Across Delhi While Marching Towards Jantar Mantar

Around 400 protesters were detained across the capital city while attempting to reach Jantar Mantar. The police continued to detain protesters as permission had not been granted for the proposed protest by the CJP.

As many as 50 history sheeters were also detained as part of preventive measures before the proposed protest.

Delhi Police Deny Permission For Protest At Jantar Mantar

On Friday, the Delhi Police dismissed CJP’s application requesting permission for the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10. Police rejected the application, citing the short notice, past rule violations and law and order concerns.

The CJP’s proposed protest and march come amid heavy security arrangements in Delhi. As many as 30,000 security personnel have been deployed to manage law and order across the capital city.