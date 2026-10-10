CJP Delhi Protest: Are schools, colleges, markets open or closed today ahead of Jantar Mantar 2.0?

CJP Delhi Protest Today: Schools and colleges reschedule classes and exams, while Connaught Place traders advise shops to remain closed amid security restrictions ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest.

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CJP Delhi Protest: Are schools, colleges, markets open or closed today ahead of Jantar Mantar 2.0? | Image: ANI

CJP Delhi Protest: Delhi has turned into a fortress, with thousands of security personnel deployed in major locations and at its border areas ahead of Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, October 10. Several schools and colleges in the capital city have shifted classes online, while parent-teacher meetings and examinations have also been postponed amid security concerns and disruptions to metro services. Sardar Patel Vidyalaya issued a notification to parents stating that classes for students from Classes 6 to 12 will be conducted online today, citing extensive barricading in several areas and concerns over students’ safety.

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy security deployment around Mandi House, ahead of the CJP protest today. https://t.co/eDIuqhUzFm — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2026

Are Schools Open Or Closed In Delhi Today?

Schools, including Raghubir Singh Junior Modern School, postponed the parent-teacher meeting (PTM) that was scheduled for today. The PTM was held to discuss students’ report cards. The parents will be notified of the revised schedule soon.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Mehta Vidyalaya, which is located at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, has cancelled the sports day practice and enrichment classes for classes 9 to 12 in the interest of students’ safety.

Colleges Postpone Exams

Several colleges, including Bharati Vidyapeeth’s College of Engineering, have postponed their mid-term exams.

Bharati Vidyapeeth’s College of Engineering, Paschim Vihar, postponed its mid-term examinations that was scheduled for Saturday to Monday. The college cited the closure of several metro stations and possible disruption of transportation services.

Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology, Rohini, also postponed its mid-term exams scheduled for October 10-12. According to the institute, the decision to postpone the examination was taken by the dean of USICT, GGSIPU, and the BTech Programme Coordination Committee.

Heavy Security At Railway Stations

Heightened security arrangements have been witnessed at railway stations across Delhi. Earlier, Delhi Police informed that passengers with valid train tickets will not be stopped at any station in the capital city. Police have been instructed to act only against those attempting to breach law and order.

Connaught Place To Remain Closed

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) issued a notification for shops, offices, restaurants and other establishments located in Connaught Place, near to Jantar Mantar, requesting them to remain closed today as a precautionary measure.

In an advisory, NDTA President Atul Bhargava stated that decision was taken after advice from authorities.

The association also requested commercial establishments to cooperate with the advisory to avoid any untoward incident. The advisory also mentions possible damage to property and injuries during the expected protests.

Cockroach Janta Party Protest

The CJP on Thursday announced a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, with Jantar Mantar as key location where demonstrations are expected to be held.

However, the police have not granted permission for the proposed protest.