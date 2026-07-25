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  • Going to take a nap, see you all in...: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke after huge celebrations at Jantar Mantar following Dharmendra Pradhans resignation

‘Going to take a nap, see you all in…’: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke after huge celebrations at Jantar Mantar following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted a statement. He said, "Going to take a nap. See you all in a little while."

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: July 25, 2026, 5:34 PM IST
'Going to take a nap, see you all in...': CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke after huge celebrations at Jantar Mantar following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses the ongoing protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak issue, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi(Photo Credit: PTI)

Following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted a statement. He said, “Going to take a nap. See you all in a little while.”

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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