‘Going to take a nap, see you all in…’: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke after huge celebrations at Jantar Mantar following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation
Following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted a statement. He said, "Going to take a nap. See you all in a little while."
Updated: July 25, 2026, 5:34 PM IST
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Following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted a statement. He said, “Going to take a nap. See you all in a little while.”