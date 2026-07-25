‘Going to take a nap, see you all in…’: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke after huge celebrations at Jantar Mantar following Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted a statement. He said, "Going to take a nap. See you all in a little while."

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke addresses the ongoing protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak issue, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi(Photo Credit: PTI)

Following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke posted a statement. He said, “Going to take a nap. See you all in a little while.”