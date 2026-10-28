Abhijeet Dipke’s big allegation: CJP founder claims Modi-government blocking anti-government posts on Instagram

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has accused the Centre of targeting anti-government posts on Instagram.

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke big allegation, claims Modi-government blocking anti-government posts on Instagram | Image: x

CJP’s Alleged Instagram Crackdown by Centre: Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday slammed the ruling BJP, alleging that the central government has launched a crackdown on anti-government posts on Instagram. Dipke took to X and wrote that the government is forcing the takedown of several critical posts every day.

What Did Abhijeet Dipke Say?

“The Instagram crackdown is not going to work! The government is taking down thousands of posts and accounts every day, but it seems to be missing a fundamental point. Instagram is just a platform where people are raising their questions. The reasons behind those questions exist far beyond social media, and taking down accounts won’t make them disappear,” Dipke wrote on X.

The Instagram crackdown is not going to work! The government is taking down thousands of posts and accounts every day, but it seems to be missing a fundamental point. Instagram is just a platform where people are raising their questions. The reasons behind those questions exist far beyond social media, and taking down accounts won’t make them disappear. If anything, this censorship risks creating even more distrust among the very people the government is supposed to answer to. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 28, 2026

He further stated that the BJP government’s “censorship” will only ignite more distrust in the country.

“If anything, this censorship risks creating even more distrust among the very people the government is supposed to answer to.”

Thousands Of Posts Were Blocked

According to CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka, thousands of posts on Instagram were being blocked by the central government. “Thousands of Insta accounts have been restricted in India and lakhs of videos have been taken down,” he said on X.

The CJP leaders’ allegations came amid several critics of the government alleging their posts were being blocked.

Satirist and lyricist Varun Grover complained that one of his post was taken down by Instagram. The post featured Grover’s poem on the government’s 2047 Viksit Bharat promise.

“The musical version of this innocent little poem was removed from Instagram by a cowardly government. Perhaps in 2047 this ban will be lifted,” Grover sarcastically posted on X along with screengrabs of the takedown message from Instagram.

Another satirist, Deshbhakt, also complained that his post was being censored. “A paranoid Modi Govt has gone berserk on @instagram – any content that is slightly critical of the Supreme Leader is being taken down. Even JOKES are not being spared,” he alleged in a post.

LiveLaw, a Legal news reporting portal, alleged that its Instagram post on the ECI affidavit in the Supreme Court was removed by the social media platform.

“Instagram removes the reel posted on LiveLaw’s official page about the ECI’s affidavit in the #SupremeCourt. The reel, which was only an explanation of the ECI’s version, was removed by Instagram saying, ‘We received a legal request to restrict this content’,” it posted on X.

CJP’s Instagram Movement

It is to be noted that CJP had started a movement on Instagram, which gained traction. Millions of users started following its page within days. The anti-NEET paper leak movement gained traction and turned into a massive protest, leading to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. Now, the satirical platform is leading anti-CEC protests across the country.