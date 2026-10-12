CJP gives 24 hours ultimatum over Jantar Mantar protest restrictions, says ‘tell us in 24 hours or we will…’

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Monday gave Delhi Police a 24-hour ultimatum to allot a date for the Jantar Mantar protest, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

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CJP gives 24 hours ultimatum over Jantar Mantar protest restrictions, says ‘tell us in 24 hours or we will…’ | Image: ANI

CJP’s Jantar Mantar Protest: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Monday issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Delhi Police to give them a date for staging a protest at Jantar Mantar. The party’s co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, giving an ultimatum, has warned that his party would announce its next move if no response came within the deadline. While addressing media persons at the Parliament Street police station, Ranka stated, “Jantar Mantar is the designated protest site and we are here to seek dates on which we can carry out our protest.”

Speaking to reporters, CJP activist Saurav Das stated that his party is willing to let the police decide the date for the agitation. “Where should I carry out our protest? They should tell us in the next 24 hours how we can proceed with the protest. Otherwise, we will give our next call,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das says, “Police tells everyone to approach them 10 days in advance. We are now saying that they have the choice to tell us the date and time (for protest at Jantar Mantar). We are giving them 24-hour ultimatum.” — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026

The CJP’s move comes at a time when tensions are high in the capital city as opposition parties are demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The CJP had earlier said Its leaders have maintained that they want to hold a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Police Denied Permission

The Delhi Police has denied permission to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday, saying that the CJP has gave a short notice. Police alleged that several incidents of violations were reported during previous demonstrations, citing public safety, traffic and law and order.

According to the police, the intimation was received on October 7, three days before the proposed protest, however, norms say that demonstration request must be submitted at least 10 days in advance.

CJP wants to hold a protest demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. The party had announced the protest as its major campaign against alleged irregularities in the SIR process.

Despite Sc Directives Against Illegal Detentions, Police Action Continues

The Delhi Police continues detentions across the capital city even after Supreme Court’s instructions that peaceful, unarmed protesters cannot be detained. The top court has recently raised questions about enforcement of judicial orders and the restrictions imposed on demonstrations.

Security Crackdown

The dispute over permission to protest at Jantar Mantar comes after the capital city watched a massive security operation and detainment of several protesters before the proposed protest on October 10. Authorities deployed as many as 41,000 security personnel across Delhi to prevent demonstrators from assembling.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and leaders Ranka and Dass were detained by the police from airport on October 10. However, an executive magistrate issued orders to their release within 24 hours.