‘Bring a diaper, write your demand’: CJP launches new campaign at Jantar Mantar as NEET paper leak protest enters fourth day

The demonstration entered its second day on Sunday, with protesters continuing their sit-in despite police presence at the venue. According to Dipke, the protest site remained packed with supporters on Monday.

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The CJP on Tuesday called for a symbolic protest through a social media post. ANI

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held its protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leaks at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. On the fourth day of its sit-in protest, the party launched a ‘Diaper Donation Drive’.

The party, which has been holding a sit-in protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against alleged examination-related irregularities since Saturday, made this announcement through a post on X.

Diaper A Day Keeps Leaks Away Launching a Diaper Donation Drive – today at Jantar Mantar, 6 PM. Bring a diaper, write your demand for his resignation on it, and we’ll make sure it reaches education minister. pic.twitter.com/wDqQG0kxfI — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 23, 2026

The CJP on Tuesday called for a symbolic protest through a social media post, inviting people to join a diaper donation drive at Jantar Mantar. Participants were asked to write their demand for the education minister’s resignation on a diaper, which the group said would ensure it reached the minister.

‘Delhi Police attempted to shift barricades’: Dipke’s allegation

The protest site witnessed heightened activity and organisers alleged that Delhi Police attempted to shift barricades to restrict the protest area.

According to the group, the action was aimed at “squeezing the protest space” and limiting the demonstration. It also claimed that authorities prevented a truck from entering the area. CJP said its members remained at the site through the night and resisted what it called efforts to shrink the agitation space. There was no immediate response from the Delhi Police on the allegations.

Also Read | ‘Won’t leave until Pradhan resigns’: What did CJP founder Dipke demand during Jantar Mantar protest on Saturday

On Monday, Dipke said the protest remained crowded despite it being a working day and asserted that the agitation would continue through the night. Candles were lit at the venue in memory of students who allegedly died by suicide following the paper-leak controversy.

Addressing protesters, Dipke questioned the response towards students affected by examination issues, saying authorities were “punishing students” while failing to act against those allegedly involved in paper leaks.

Protest to be dedicated to…

The organisation also announced that one day of the protest would be dedicated to UPSC and SSC aspirants, inviting students to share their grievances on stage at Jantar Mantar.

Also Read | CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped multiple times before addressing Jaipur protestors | Watch video

The protest has seen participation from students, aspirants and members of Left student organisations, including Students’ Federation of India, All India Students’ Association, All India Students’ Federation (AISF). The AISF has also set up a free library at the protest site as part of its “Fight for Education with Education” initiative.