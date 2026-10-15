CJP ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march update: Delhi Police allows small gathering for flag-waving, asks public to avoid

Delhi Police may facilitate a select group to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem during CJP's October 16 march in Connaught Place.

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Abhijeet Dipke shares video just before detention at IGI airport, says 'Will not bow down' (PTI File)

CJP ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march: In an effort to balance public safety with symbolic constitutional expression, Delhi Police announced on Thursday, October 15, 2026, that it may facilitate a controlled group of citizens to wave the national flag and sing the national anthem at an earmarked location in Connaught Place. The development comes ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ demonstration called by founder Abhijeet Dipke for 5 PM on Friday, October 16.

DCP PRO Neha Yadav said that the CJP has appealed to the public to assemble at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm on Friday, carrying the national flag. The Aam Aadmi Party has also urged its workers, supporters and members of the public to join the gathering, Yadav said.

‘Oppn leaders, students detained only to protect one man, Gyanesh Kumar’: CJP’s Dipke

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday attacked the BJP-led government, at the Centre saying that the police crackdown on October 10 protests was “only intended to save one man”, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Addressing a press conference here, Dipke said: “Since the media report claiming differences within the poll panel was published, the government has been using all its system and machinery to protect Gyanesh Kumar. All student organisations and youths are fighting out on the streets of Delhi for the past few days. They are being dragged on roads, just to save one man, Gyanesh Kumar.”

Story highlights:

Symbolic Participation Framework: Delhi Police stated that while mass congregations are restricted, a limited, verified delegation will be accommodated to perform national flag and anthem protocols safely.

NDMC Enforces Park Closure: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) ordered the complete closure of Central Park on October 16 and 17 to maintain order around major transit zones.

Opposition Alignment: The active involvement of AAP and opposition student unions escalates the political focus on the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Referring to the crackdown on the CJP-led protests on October 10, Dipke said: “Probably it was the first time in the country that Railways were shut down, again only for Gyanesh Kumar. Not satisfied with shutting down the Railways, they shut down the Metro and closed Metro stations across Delhi. For whom? For Gyanesh Kumar. Still not satisfied, they called in forces from Jammu and Kashmir.”

(With inputs from agencies)